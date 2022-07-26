Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 4,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.19 and a current ratio of 19.19.

Sernova ( OTCMKTS:SEOVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

