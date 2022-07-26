ServiceNow (NOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $440.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

