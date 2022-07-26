Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

