Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,288 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

