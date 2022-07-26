Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 945 ($11.39) to GBX 880 ($10.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.00) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 762 ($9.18) on Friday. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,810.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 736.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 0.66%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($89,906.02). In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($89,906.02). Also, insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 30,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £199,010.44 ($239,771.61).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

