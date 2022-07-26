Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 13624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.38. The company has a market cap of C$131.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

