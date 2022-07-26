Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 16,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,098,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after buying an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

