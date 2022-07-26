SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.64

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.87. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

