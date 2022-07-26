SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

