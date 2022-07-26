Skylight Health Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLHGP)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Skylight Health Group Price Performance

SLHGP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

