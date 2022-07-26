SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on August 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 376.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

SLG opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $222,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

