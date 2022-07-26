SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 472 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $399.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.71. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

