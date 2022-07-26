SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $556,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,672,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,400,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 51.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in AT&T by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

