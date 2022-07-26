SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

