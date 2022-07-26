SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 300 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.1 %

MELI stock opened at $762.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

