SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$202.52 million for the quarter.

