Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,490 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

LON SN traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,176 ($14.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,202.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,233.54.

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

