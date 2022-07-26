Snowball Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $221,355.10 and approximately $5,466.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,717,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,921 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

