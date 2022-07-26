SnowSwap Achieves Market Cap of $521,278.57 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005292 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $521,278.57 and $32,096.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

