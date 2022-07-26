SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,087. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.