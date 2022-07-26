Solrise Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $448,742.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $448,742.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

