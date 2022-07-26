SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 5.6% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. 22,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,196,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SomaLogic by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883,494 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

