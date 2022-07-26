Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 5,832 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Redfin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.