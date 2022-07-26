SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 2.97% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 123,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

