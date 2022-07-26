SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.29. 83,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $173.70.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

