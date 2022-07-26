Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$61.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Spin Master stock opened at C$49.37 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.85 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 3.2893217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

