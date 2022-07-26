Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

