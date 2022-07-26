Splintershards (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $42.62 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $42.62 million and $1.23 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 882,027,385 coins and its circulating supply is 783,212,920 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

