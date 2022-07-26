Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.52 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.