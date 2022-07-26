Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.52 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

