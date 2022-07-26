Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,666 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $505.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

