StackOs (STACK) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

StackOs (STACK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, StackOs has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. StackOs has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $24,459.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About StackOs
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
