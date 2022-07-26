Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $551,672.77 and approximately $120,832.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016882 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Standard Protocol Coin Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Buying and Selling Standard Protocol
