Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.08 or 1.00014983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00127149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

