Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $277,610.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $153,453.59 and approximately $277,610.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.