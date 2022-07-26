Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $277,610.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $153,453.59 and approximately $277,610.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Step Finance Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
