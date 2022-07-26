Stephens Boosts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $44.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Kade Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $442,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kade Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.