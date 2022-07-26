Stephens Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.44.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $11.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,550. Pool has a 52 week low of $324.14 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

