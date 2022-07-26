Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 379,181 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 379,181 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.31% of Ares Capital worth $32,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 66,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 89,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,678. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.