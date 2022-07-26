Stephens Inc. AR Buys 16,398 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.