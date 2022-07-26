Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 45,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,072,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

