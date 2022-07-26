Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.