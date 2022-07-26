Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA comprises about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 9.27% of Kura Sushi USA worth $49,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,627. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

