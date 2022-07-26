Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.79. 235,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.89.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.