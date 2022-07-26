Stephens Inc. AR Sells 25,292 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 1.47% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,712,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,867,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,871,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,402. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $158.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.