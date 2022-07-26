Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 248,441 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Warner Music Group worth $49,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

