Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 8,875 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Wingstop accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $81,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Wingstop Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WING traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.02. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

