Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,848 shares during the quarter. Semtech accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.70% of Semtech worth $75,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 659,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. 1,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.