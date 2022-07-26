Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $71,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $163.55. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.46.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

