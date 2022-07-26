Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,294 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $47,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $824,702 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.