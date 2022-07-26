Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 13,931 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Hologic worth $52,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. 14,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

