Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.19% of ResMed worth $66,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $76,787,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RMD traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $236.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,404. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

